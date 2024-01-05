WORCESTER, Mass. - Saturday is Three Kings Day, and for some it marks the official end of the holiday season. The day, celebrated mostly in Latin American cultures, honors the three kings who visited Jesus when he was born.
In Worcester, La Central Bakery has been busy taking orders and baking rosca de reyes, a special bread connected to the holiday. Owner Filipe Oliveira said La Central is the only local spot that makes the colorful baked good.
"It’s basically a sweet bread with colors," Oliveira said. "It’s pretty to look at, it's good to taste. It’s an awesome option and the bread has sort of some dried fruits so pineapple and peaches. It’s awesome, actually.”
Oliveira expects to sell 100 by the end of Saturday. People wanting to purchase one need to call the bakery and place an order at least 24 hours in advance.