ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Jackie Krutz has watched the evolution of the Titletown district since it opened in 2017.

Krutz is the director for Titletown development. In her role, she’s also looking ahead to its future.

“Over the last seven years Titletown has really grown into the community and to the future of Green Bay,” said Kurtz. “It started out with three anchor tenants that provided a flavor of what’s to come and the vision we hope to have for Titletown. In addition to that, we included the public space, which offers free events and programs to the community.”

Located across Ridge Road from Lambeau Field is an area that’s seen almost constant commercial and residential construction over the past eight years.

More is getting underway.

“The new site that we’re building out will contain some new commercial and retail that will be exciting for the community itself,” she said. “We’re currently working on new concepts for residential. As that becomes available, we’ll share it out. We’re looking at what does Green Bay currently have and how can we enhance it and make it a great place to live?”

Ongoing work in the district includes the addition of BelAir Cantina in the TitletownTech building. The restaurant is expected to open by the middle of the year.

On the west side of the district, work is starting for a two-story building that could include a fitness center and other commercial uses.

Debra Frenn of Two Rivers was recently visiting the district with her grandchildren from Illinois.

“It’s changed a lot,” she said. “We really like this (sledding) hill that we can come down. That’s what we wanted to do today. There are lot of places for children to have fun here.”

Frenn said the area serves as a year-round attraction.

“It brings people here when there’s not a game going on because there’s a lot of things going on,” she said.

Planners have more space to work within the district and expect additional growth. The community and Green Bay Packers are hosting the 2025 NFL Draft.

“After the competition of the draft, that area that was converted into an asphalt lot for it we’re going to look at some other ideas to help compliment what’s here in the community,” Krutz said.