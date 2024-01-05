House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., is undergoing a stem cell treatment to treat multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, a procedure that will keep him out of Washington until next month, his office announced in a statement on Friday.

In a statement, the Louisiana Republican’s office called it a “significant milestone in his battle against cancer.”

“Once the procedure is completed, he will be recovering under the supervision of his medical team and will work remotely until returning to Washington next month,” the statement reads. “He is incredibly grateful to have progressed so well, and is thankful to his entire medical team, family, friends, and colleagues for their prayers and support.”

Scalise’s absence will shrink the narrow Republican majority in the House even further amid a number of key priorities, including a looming government funding deadline and efforts to provide aid to Israel and Ukraine in exchange for border policy changes.

Republicans started the year with 220 seats to Democrats’ 213 after the resignation of ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the expulsion of George Santos. Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson is also set to resign later this month to step into a new role leading Youngstown State University. With Scalise out of Washington, the House GOP majority will sit at just 218 after Johnson’s departure.

Scalise has served in Congress since 2008, representing parts of New Orleans' suburbs.

