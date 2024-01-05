MILWAUKEE — The Greater Midwest RV Show is in Wisconsin this weekend; organizers said they are hoping sales numbers start to pick back up.

According to the RV Industry Association, sales have declined since the height of the pandemic.

Ron Baker is the chief operating officer for Kunes RV. He said he is looking forward to this year’s show.

“We’ve got 75 units in Milwaukee and 40 units in Fond du Lac on display right now, with huge sales prices to kick off 2024,” said Baker.

After 2023 saw a down year in RV sales, Baker said he believes that number will start to climb back up as we get further away from the pandemic.

“COVID was a unique time for the RV industry,” said Baker. “In 2023, a lot of the dealers had to rightsize and make some decisions on inventory. As we looked at Kunes in the last three months, we have started to trend back during the normal RV cycle.”

Ken Mueller and his wife came to the RV show to see where the industry is headed.

Although Mueller recently purchased a brand new RV, he said buying a new one was not out of the question.

“We’re here to look at different models and ideas we can do for our camper — to the ones they have now that maybe can help us a little bit down the road and maybe a newer one again. You know, trade in ours and look at something different,” said Mueller.

As people such as Mueller consider new RVs, Baker said he believes the biggest thing his company can do is adjust to the current market.

He said during the pandemic, RV sales boomed with people looking for alternatives for vacations and travel, but the industry couldn’t expect that to last forever.

“A little bit too much inventory when it settled back down, so dealers had to get through that. By doing it the right way, we are prepared right now in 2024, with the right amount of inventory in the right year ready,” said Baker.

Baker said he is optimistic that RVs will continue to be an option for families and friends wanting to make memories on the road.

The Greater Midwest RV show will continue at the Wisconsin Center and the Fond du Lac Expo Center throughout the rest of this weekend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The show will then go to West Bend the following week.