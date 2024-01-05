Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to give his annual State of the State address shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, where he will outline his agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

The governor, like the duties of the president, is tasked with providing a message at the start of each regular legislative session. This message should include information about the condition of the state, any proposals to reorganize the executive branch, and to recommend measures in the public interest, according to Article IV, Section 1, Subsection e in the Florida Constitution.

DeSantis has a history of using the speech to outline the successes of his administration in the state of Florida. During his State of the State speech last March, the governor outlined several statistics in the beginning moments of his address.

This year, the governor has already begun to release his proposals, beginning with his proposed budget to be approved this legislative session.

“Success is not something that is handed to a state as large as Florida, it requires a steadfast commitment to supporting families at every step,” said DeSantis when he outlined his budget proposal. “By expanding workforce education for high-demand jobs, providing family-first tax relief, ensuring that Florida’s students can access a quality education that fits their needs, investing in resilient infrastructure and putting conservative principles at the forefront of every decision, we have delivered time and again for our residents.”

If approved in its entirety, the budget will amount to $114.4 billion, which is $4.6 billion less than that of the previous year, according to the governor’s office.

Our national debt has now surpassed a staggering $34 trillion.



In Florida, we run budget surpluses and have paid off 25% of our state debt since I took office. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 4, 2024

Top proposals in the budget include $431 million earmarked to lower the costs of home insurance, with much of that figure going to single-year exemptions for homeowners with property values less than $750,000. Another $475 million is slated as “savings” for sales tax holidays throughout the year.

Education was a top concern in last year’s State of the State address. DeSantis increased pay for teachers and made it easier for new teachers to obtain a teaching license. The budget increases education spending by $200 million to a total of $1.25 billion that is earmarked for teacher salary increases. An additional $1.6 billion is earmarked solely for early child education.

There are other line-item proposals that relate to higher education spending, Bright Futures, as well as workplace education programs.

Another priority of the DeSantis administration, according to the budget proposal, is protecting natural resources. The budget continues to provide for localized funding to assist many projects throughout the state. DeSantis has announced many funding projects designed to help preserve water quality or wetland areas.

Last year, DeSantis announced that Florida was the fastest growing state, that it ranked high in new business formations, that it topped the charts in terms of economic growth, and much more.

Perhaps more importantly, DeSantis also uses the State of the State address to lay out his agenda for the legislative session. Last year, he mentioned several high-profile issues that became hard-fought legislative proposals that dominated the headlines last year.

He mentioned the need for tax relief as a way to help Floridians cope with high inflation for the year of 2023. He also talked about the need to help many in the state recover from hurricanes that hit in fall 2022.

He also called for stepping up immigration enforcement. The proposal was addressed by SB 1718, which required all employers in the state to register with the national E-Verify system if they have 25 or more employees, among other provisions.

Additionally, he mentioned increasing the rights of parents with respect to the education of their children. New laws were passed as a result that increased parents' ability to propose the removal of books or other materials from classrooms or school libraries. Some mentioned taking that right to include public libraries as well.

The governor signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law in 2022, which prohibits "classroom instruction by school personell or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identify" through the third grade. In 2023, he signed a law that would forbid such instruction through high school. Although there is a provision that allows for some kinds of materials as long as they are age-appropriate, or related to state standards, critics slammed the measure as being anti LGTBQ, calling the initial bill the "Don't Say Gay" law.

DeSantis listed affordable housing as a priority as well. In response, Tallahassee lawmakers passed SB 102, otherwise known as the “Live Local Act.” The measure seeks to provide incentives to businesses who provide access to affordable housing.

“The government is helping out here,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo told reporters at a briefing of the bill. “We’re providing incentives to businesses who are providing affordable housing. There’s a quid pro quo there. You’re gonna keep the rents low for 30 years [or so]… in return for us providing incentives. That’s the key.”

This year, a conversation about the State of the State address can’t be very thorough without a mention of the fact that DeSantis is currently a candidate in the Republican primary for president. The Iowa caucuses come just six days after the speech. That means the governor is likely to continue his messaging of extending his administration’s choices to the nation if he becomes president.

With that said, it’s also important to note that DeSantis is currently in third place nationally, according to the Real Clear Politics average. Former president Donald Trump has 62.7% support, with former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley earning 11%, and DeSantis earning 10.9% approval.

In Iowa, DeSantis is in second place, with 18.9% support compared to Trump’s 51.3%.

Currently, more than 1,000 bills have been filed for consideration in this year’s legislative session, although it’s highly unlikely that lawmakers will actually vote on that many bills.

You can watch DeSantis' 2023 State of the State address below.