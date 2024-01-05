LOS ANGELES — A federal grand jury has indicted two men on fraud charges for allegedly using Airbnb and other online rental websites to bring in more than $8.5 million by creating misleading listings and canceling reservations at the last minute.

What You Need To Know A grand jury has indicted two men accused of using Airbnb and other websites to generate more than $8.5 million by creating misleading listings and canceling reservations at the last minute



The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictments Thursday. It accuses Shray Goel and Shaunik Raheja of defrauding thousands of people in more than 10,000 reservations across 100 properties and 10 states



The indictment also alleges the two discriminated against Black people who booked their properties



If convicted, Goel and Raheja could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and Goel could face a two-year mandatory consecutive sentence for the identity theft charges

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictments Thursday, and it accuses Shray Goel, of Miami, and Shaunik Raheja, of Denver, of defrauding thousands of people in more than 10,000 reservations across 100 properties and 10 states.

The indictment also alleges that Goel, 35, and Raheja, 34, discriminated against Black people who booked their properties.

Goel and Raheja’s rental business included properties in Los Angeles; Malibu, California; Marina Del Rey, California; Denver; Chicago; Davenport, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Bloomington, Indiana; South Bend, Indiana; Cleveland; Nashville, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; Dallas and Milwaukee.

According to a DOJ news release, Goel and Raheja would allegedly overbook properties through multiple listings on Airbnb and Vrbo and keep the guest who paid the most for the property while moving the others to inferior accommodations or make last-minute cancellations. This scheme would allegedly keep all of their properties in any given area at maximum capacity by moving overbooked guests to less popular and open listings in the same area.

“Goel and Raheja made decisions about which guests to keep and which to cancel based in part on their racial prejudices and discrimination,” the indictment alleges.

The two men would allegedly avoid renting to people they perceived to be Black, and because of that, these guests would lose money on their reservations when they were canceled.

“This deplorable scheme victimized thousands of consumers and families across the country, some of whom allegedly were discriminated against because of racial bias,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada in the release. “Fueled by greed, the defendants deceived consumers about the locations and conditions of properties, canceled reservations to double-book properties and based on racial prejudices, and lied to victims leaving them scrambling to find last-minute replacement accommodations. The sheer number of victims is astonishing, as is the millions of dollars earned through the scheme that took advantage of the reputations of online rental platforms that offer a valuable service.”

Goel and Raheja are also alleged to have used fake names as hosts and even other people’s identities to list properties. In 2015, Vrbo banned them from their site after repeated host cancellations and complaints from guests, but the fake host accounts allowed them to continue to list the properties.

In order to prevent negative reviews on their listings from being seen by prospective guests, the two men would allegedly post fake negative reviews about the people who called out their scheme, and they would remove and re-list properties to purge the negative reviews.

Goel was initially charged on Dec. 13 and was arrested in Florida on Dec. 27. He was released on bond the following day. Raheja was later added as a defendant Wednesday in a superseding indictment.They were indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and 13 counts of wire fraud. Goel was also charged with two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Both of them will be arraigned in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

If convicted, Goel and Raheja could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, and Goel could face a two-year mandatory consecutive sentence for the identity theft charges.