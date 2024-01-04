CASSELBERRY, Fla. — At least 18 municipal government seats are now open in Central Florida following droves of council member resignations. Majority of the resignations cite a new financial disclosure law as the reason for their departure.

What You Need To Know Under Senate Bill 744, city council members and mayors must fill out Form 6, which discloses their assets and liabilities over $1,000



The requirement was already in place for members of the legislature, school board members, county commissioners, sheriffs and other positions



Proponents argue the measure increases transparency, while opponents say it violates privacy



Cities all across Florida are now working to fill vacancies as council members have stepped down

From the quiet town of McIntosh and the suburbs of Casselberry, to the sandy destination of Daytona Beach Shores, city leaders are facing a vacancy problem.

“Filing a Form 6 by these municipal officials will serve to increase transparency and bolter the public’s trust in its government,” wrote Kerrie Stillman, executive director of the Florida Department of Ethics. “These officials hold positions of public trust similar to other officials, such as county commissioners and school board members who have been required to file the Form 6 for many years.”

A slew of county council members across the state have stepped away from their positions due to Form 6, prompting cities to have to work quickly to fill spots.

Local city council members across Florida have resigned due to new regulations on financial disclosures. Here’s a look at a list sent to me, compiled by the Florida Association of City Clerks. This isn’t even ALL resignations, as some may have not been recorded yet. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/lb94AiA9Nb — Celeste Springer (@CelesteSpringer) January 3, 2024

Mayor John Dowless of Edgewood is remaining in office, however, he says two of his council members, who are not compensated, have resigned.

“The legislature should have made an exception for council members who are not compensated,” Dowless said. “Several qualified professionals who normally would’ve been glad to serve our city for no compensation will now not serve.”

Dowless said Form 1, which requires disclosures of assets over $10,000, is sufficient for transparency.

“Form 6 is a financial colonoscopy,” he said.

Up north, the town of McIntosh had four city council members step down. Currently, the town only has one city council member as well as the mayor left standing.

Randy Newlon, city manager of Casselberry, says the process to fill these open positions will vary based on each city’s charter.

“Our charter allows for the replacement of a vacancy by the city commission,” Newlon said.

Casselberry, which has one vacancy following the resignation of member Andrew Meadows, will open applications starting next week. From there, the remaining city commission will vote on who will take the open spot.

Other cities will need to hold a special election, though Newlon says it will require time and inquire a significant cost.

“As I understand it, in our county (for example), it might be as much as $35,000 per precinct, per day to be able to put on a special election,” he said.

For the town of McIntosh, where a majority of seats are now open, Council Vice President Frank Ciotti says they are asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint temporary members.

Here’s a look at the Central Florida resignations Spectrum News has been alerted of thus far: