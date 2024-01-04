Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion on Thursday seeking to hold Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith in contempt of court, accusing the prosecutor and his team of violating a stay order in the case.

U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan ordered a pause in the case — which accuses Trump of plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election following his loss to Joe Biden — while the former president appeals her ruling that he is not protected from prosecution by presidential immunity. Smith urged the Supreme Court to quickly review the matter, but the high court’s justices declined to do so; a federal appeals court in Washington is set to take up the matter next week.

Chutkan’s order “stays any further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant,” but Smith’s team continued to submit court filings in the interim. Attorneys for the former president say that Smith's strategy is to "use this case a platform to advance" the Biden reelection campaign's "talking points."

“The Stay Order is clear, straightforward, and unambiguous,” Trump’s attorneys wrote in their filing. "All substantive proceedings in this Court are halted. Despite this clarity, the prosecutors began violating the Stay almost immediately.”

Trump’s attorneys accuse Smith of violating her order and urged Judge Chutkan to issue an order showing why the prosecutors should not be held in contempt, forced to withdraw their motions, barred from submitting further filings while the stay order is in place and levied fines “in the amount of President Trump’s reasonable attorneys’ fees and expenses incurred in responding to the prosecutors’ improper productions and filings.”

Smith's team has not yet commented on the filing.

Trump faces four charges in the case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing, branding the case as political persecution.

The former president’s reelection effort charged that Smith “unilaterally decided to disobey the stay order and continue with his harassing litigation” before baselessly accusing him and President Biden’s campaign of “election interference.”

“As a result, President Trump is seeking to hold Deranged Jack in contempt of Court,” said Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung. “No prosecutor is above the law.”