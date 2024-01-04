TAMPA — A new Senate bill could ban businesses from going cashless.

What You Need To Know SB 106 aims to require most businesses to accept cash payment



Aileen Diaz owns Smoke Bodega and Indica Café, opening the business in 2016



Diaz is all for SB 106 and the impact it will have on her business growth

State Sen. Shevrin Jones is behind SB 106. If passed, it would require businesses to accept cash payments and provide penalties for those that don’t.

There has been an increase in businesses in the state accepting only credit/debit payments. A study done by Visa last year reported that 51% of small businesses plan to go cashless in the next two years.

The legislation would affect business owners such as Aileen Diaz, who opened the Smoke Bodega and Indica Café in 2016.

She starts her mornings trimming her Hemp plants.

“I just make sure that I look for any parasites and anything going on with them, and make sure they’re getting nutrients.”

Diaz said opening her shop helped her build a community where she could help others. But over the past several months, her business faced hardships when it comes to accepting cashless methods.

It’s why Diaz says Senate Bill 106 is a plus for her.

“We get three to five percent taken from us, and it’s a big hit for a small business, so credit card merchant companies are making a killing from that and I’m not really a big fan of digital wallets anyways," she said.

Her business accepts all forms of payment, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t thought about going cashless.

“There’s been a couple times where I’m like, 'I just don’t want to take cash anymore,' but then there are so many people that don’t have access to credit cards or bank accounts, so it would hurt my business," Diaz said. "We do get a lot of cash."

The bill is in the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government. The 2024 legislative session begins Jan. 9.