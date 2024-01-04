LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Intel's $20 billion investment in Ohio is changing the landscape in Licking County.

What You Need To Know

Residents in Licking County have petitioned commissioners, asking their street to be closed off to a possible housing development



The City of Heath annexed nearly 200 acres of land, making their dead-end street on Grand Pointe Drive a potential access road to a major housing development



Licking County Commissioners are expected to make a decision Thursday morning and could decide if Grand Pointe Drive will be part of the plans

As the massive chip-making facility rises, so does the demand for new homes for all the workers who will soon follow. Some current residents are worried about how all this development will impact their own homes.

Judd Templin and his wife Jessica always dreamed of raising their kids in the quieter part of town, but the landscape on their street is changing.

The City of Heath annexed nearly 200 acres of land, making their dead-end street on Grand Pointe Drive a potential access road to a major housing development.

"Right now, this is a dead-end street that has about 30 cars that go on it,” said Templin. “You know, we're walking toward where they want to open the road that will open it to maybe 900 homes, a school, commercial businesses. It'll open it up to be a major raceway and thoroughfare for thousands of cars a day. And that was never what this road was meant to be."

Templin and his neighbors have taken their concerns to licking county commissioners. They filed a plea, asking their street to be closed off to possible development.

"They need to put the entrance to their community somewhere else,” said Templin. “The Licking County Commissioners are the only ones that have the power to save this community and to keep this road closed."

Heath Mayor Mark Johns said development plans for the property haven't been submitted to the city.

"Prior to Intel's announcement in January of 2022, we have had a need for additional residential development in our area for the past 15 years," he said. "If we are going to continue to have our existing employers be able to grow, we need to grow the number of people who are living in our area. "

And while families like the Templins accept change, they remain concerned.

"At a personal level,” he said, “it's less safe for my family or for, you know, it hurts our property value, which we spent years just to save up, to have a nice house like this."

It’s even causing them to consider leaving the life they built.

"No one wants to live on a major raceway,” said Templin. “If they did, we would have moved to be on a state route or we would have moved to be on a busy street. I think we'll have to move. I'll do what's best for my family."

Spectrum News 1 reached out to the developer, but they refused to comment.

Commissioners are meeting Thursday morning to take up the issue and could decide if Grand Pointe Drive will be part of the plans.