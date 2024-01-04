Police are responding to reports Thursday of an active shooter situation at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, officials confirmed.
The extent of injuries in the incident is unclear. Officials were set to hold a news conference later Thursday morning.
A significant number of emergency vehicles surrounded the building that houses the town's middle school and high school.
Thursday marked students' first day back in school following holiday break. Perry High School is located about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa's capital city.
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who had a campaign event scheduled Thursday in Iowa, offered prayers for the Perry community on social media.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.