FLORIDA — In a settlement agreement between the onePULSE Foundation and the state of Florida, the foundation has agreed to repay nearly $400,000 in taxpayer funds, Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced Thursday.

In October 2019, the Florida Department of State awarded the foundation a Cultural Facilities Grant for $500,000 to create a memorial honoring the 49 people who died during the Pulse Nightclub mass shooting on June 12, 2016.

After the foundation announced in October 2023 that it was no longer moving forward with plans to construct a museum, the state department sent a letter demanding repayment of 100% of the grant funds paid, which equaled $394,321, according to the DOS.

“Taxpayers expect the State of Florida to be good stewards of their money. The money provided by the grant to onePULSE Foundation was authorized by the Florida Legislature for a specific purpose,” said Byrd. “The Foundation failed to fulfill the requirements set forth in the grant. Through our efforts, the money is now being returned to the State, and the Legislature will determine the best use of these monies to honor the memory of the victims.”

The city of Orlando bought the nightclub property last October for $2 million, so it could take over plans to build a permanent memorial on site.

In November, the foundation board of trustees voted to dissolve as an organization, transferring all assets to the city of Orlando and Orange County.

The city has created a new website providing updates about the Pulse memorial.