MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly two weeks after the deadly shooting inside of Paddock Mall in Ocala, some people in the community are still shaken by the incident.

The Ocala Police Department has scheduled an information session on the case Thursday night to address concerns from residents as the search for the suspect continues.

The police department has named Albert Shell Jr. as the suspect in the shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. Officials said Shell had previous warrants before the shooting on Dec. 23.

Police are now offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to Shell's arrest.

Ocala police investigator Major Steve Cuppy said the police department is hosting the informational session to provide information on coping methods and other resources available to the community.

The meeting will also serve as an opportunity to let people know where police are with the investigation.

“I do believe that you will see some officers there so we can try to answer any questions that the public may have,” Cuppy said. “But we’re not taking the lead role in running the meeting itself. There are some experts I think are coming into kind of help those individuals who may have been traumatized by the incident itself.”

The city has also been working to put the community at ease by reviewing safety protocols and revising old measures at Paddock Mall.

Tonight’s meeting at the Ocala Police Department headquarters is open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m.