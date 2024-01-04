PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — If you have ever driven down Interstate 94 in southern Kenosha County, you have likely noticed the giant Uline warehouses along the highway.

The Pleasant Prairie-based supplier of office and shipping supplies maintains a huge distribution operation, but also needs people to keep their computer and online ordering systems up and running.

Currently, Uline is looking to fill around 40 information technology (IT) positions within the company. IT is a field where Uline must compete for talented applicants.

The company is looking to hire people with varying experience levels, from those in leadership to those just starting their careers. Uline Chief Information Officer Bill Eismont said they do a lot of outreach to universities.

“I think you build an organization with needs both internally and externally, experienced people and inexperienced people,” said Eismont. “This upcoming year we are going to bring in 20 young people out of college to work with us. We have a program called Learn IT. It is a six-week program where we teach them about Uline IT.”

Neha Dalal is a senior software development manager with Uline. She joined the company in 2010, working her way up to her current role.

In addition to having a passion for IT and computer science, Dalal said she is passionate about mentoring new employees and students interested in IT careers. Dalal helps run a program within Uline called Women in Technology. The program provides outreach to local high schools and colleges in order to get women and girls interested in technology-related careers.

Dalal said when she was first entering the IT field out of college, it was a challenge to find other women to learn from in IT leadership roles. She is working to change that for the next generation.

“When I was growing, I personally never had a female mentor,” said Dalal. “That is one of the things I am working on. Help other women in personal and professional development, so my goal is not just to become a leader but also to develop more leaders.”

In addition to IT and office-based careers, Uline is always hiring for warehouse associates to help with shipping and distribution operations. Gil DeLasAlas is the chief human resources officer for Uline. DeLasAlas said that no matter the role within the company, they want people who will give it their all.

“Work ethic is really important to us,” said DeLasAlas. “Somebody that has good work history, a very stable work history. We hire people with the hope that they are here for a long time. We like to say we have the mindset that hopefully we would like you to be hired here and retire from here. Having people who bounce around every few years isn’t really the type of profile we look for.”

To learn more about jobs available with Uline, you can visit their hiring website.