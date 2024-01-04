LEXINGTON, Ky. — Downtown Lexington businesses have spoken up about their concerns with violent incidents in the evening.

Rich Byrd, general manager of the Marriott City Center, said the hotel's guests range from visitors, people living in the city and folks coming in from downtown. It provides experiences with local sports and entertainment events, has a unique rooftop pool and bar and is located around the corner from several bars and nightlife attractions.

“There's lots of things to do down here, and we benefit from that, particularly on the Thursday night activities that go on," Byrd said.

It's why businesses such as the hotel have raised concerns about violence in the late-night hours. The hotel is also near the site of a violent shooting incident early New Year’s Day, where a 24-year-old woman shot into a crowd on East Main Street in front of Stings, a popular nightclub.

Bar and restaurant Sawyers Downtown, located below the Marriott, sits across from the nightclub on East Main Street. Jim Sawyer, its owner, said he is concerned about the recent evening violence happening near the area.

"I mean, everybody down here wants to know they can walk out on the street and come across the street to my restaurant or right across the street to Nic & Norman's and feel safe," Sawyer said.

Several incidents, including a deadly shooting, took place last year near these areas downtown. However, the city reports overall shooting incidents in 2022 dropped from 119 to 84 in 2023. As a result, youth anti-gun violence advocate groups have joined forces with city leaders and law enforcement to continue this trend, including ONE Lexington.

“That's when they need to call not just the police but somebody who might be a stakeholder, somebody who could provide resources to help offset or help prevent something," said Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers.

Lexington also saw overall homicide numbers drop from 36 in 2022 to 22 in 2023.

“We have to get things like conflict resolution out there ... especially with our youth, they might need different ways to handle different problems or different issues," Weathers said.

Weathers touted the strength of community and civil partnerships. He said prevention, intervention and enforcement are the department's priorities for preventing a jump in numbers in 2024.