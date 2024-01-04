FORT WORTH, Texas — H-E-B is hosting two hiring fairs for around 1,000 jobs in its newest North Texas stores. Those stores are set to open this spring.
H-E-B is looking to hire for part-time and full-time positions throughout the stores.
Most of the positions will start at $15.50 an hour and include benefits such as a 10% H-E-B product discount, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan, paid time off and medical insurance.
These two stores are the first of their kind in Tarrant County, joining some Central Market stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Alliance Store Hiring Fair
- Tuesday, Jan. 9
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Alliance Staffing Office - 5650 N. Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Mansfield Store Hiring Fair
- Wednesday, Jan. 10
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Midlothian Conference Center - 1 Community Dr, Midlothian, TX 76065