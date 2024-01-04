COLUMBUS, Ohio — Restaurateur, chef and author Guy Fieri announced plans to open his first Italian restaurant concept in Columbus this spring.

The restaurant, which will be located at Eldorado Scioto Downs, will be minutes from downtown and will have classic Italian dishes with "a Fieri-twist."

"The first meal I ever had was in Columbus. I was born here!” said Fieri in a press release. “So, it’s a true homecoming to bring my latest concept to the area. Being from an Italian family, classic Italian American fare has always been a part of my life and I’m stoked to bring those real deal flavors to Scioto Downs."

The building will be designed by Aria Group Architects and will feature an "old-school Italian feel," including rustic wood finishes, an open pizza station, a pasta prep station and gallery walls.

The menu will have foods like pasta fagioli, chicken parmigiana and a homemade lasagna. More menu specifics will be released at a later date, the press release stated.

“Chef Fieri is an iconic figure worldwide, and Scioto Downs is honored to welcome him home for his first Italian restaurant this spring,” said Amy Ankerson, senior vice president and general manager of Eldorado Scioto Downs. “Our guests have been eagerly awaiting a new restaurant and the exciting Fieri addition provides an exquisite dining experience and a diverse menu that will cater to all customers.”

An exact date of when the restaurant will open hasn't been announced.