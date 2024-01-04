More than 100,000 Ford F150 trucks produced between Jan. 28, 2020 and Dec. 25, 2022, have been recalled due to a possible defect in the rear axle hub in vehicles, according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The NHTSA recall report says 112,965 trucks are impacted, including 54,509 trucks from model year 2021, 47,886 from 2022 and 10,570 from 2023.

According to the report, the defect involves F150s with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty axle with a three-quarters float axle design.

Defective axle hub splines in those vehicles can cause the truck to roll away while in park, if the parking brake has not been applied, or can cause a loss of drive power. The report says in both cases, the defect can create an increased risk of a crash.

The NHTSA report said an investigation is underway, but there is not currently a repair available to completely resolve the issue. Ford has told regulators that they are working to find a permanent fix for the problem.

Owners of pickup trucks involved in the recall may take their vehicles to a dealership for interim repairs if they are experiencing symptoms related to rear axle bolt breakage, including clicking and rattling noises.

Ford is planning to notify owners via a letter on Jan. 29 if their car is affected.

Read the full recall report on the NHTSA website.