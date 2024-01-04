WAUSAU, Wis. — The doors had just opened at the Children’s Imaginarium in downtown Wausau and families were in line to purchase admission to the STEM-based museum.

Executive Director Julie Bollmann moved among them, offering information to first-time visitors about what they can expect.

“It really is a community site. We are really here to invite families and kinds to connect,” she said. “It’s where kids can connect with other kids and parents can connect with their kids, and parents can connect with each other.”

It’s the newest addition to a changing downtown Wausau.

It took a decade of grassroots efforts to bring the science, technology, engineering and math-based museum to fruition. It opened in early December adjacent to the site of a former mall.

“People are excited to return to downtown. The newer developments, the new other opportunities. A Jimmy John’s is going in across the way,” Bollmann said. “Forward Beverage, the Pinery. We’re collaborating with them because they’re new businesses that are family-focused. We’re excited to have those individuals come down here.”

Many communities, large and small around Wisconsin, are investing time and money in their downtowns.

In Wausau, the demolition of a former mall is clearing space for future development while storefront occupancy of retail and service businesses remains high.

Liz Brodek, development director with The City Of Wausau, said the demolition of the mall is big change for the city’s downtown.

“In its place is basically a blank slate. But also, HOM Furniture got a new facelift and the Imaginarium is open, which is huge,” she said. “We’re also seen a lot of different small businesses change out. Like 715 Collective is relatively new.”

Going forward, one of the priorities is developing more living spaces downtown.

“The biggest thing that we’re focused on in downtown is housing. We really, really need more people to live down here,” Brodek said. “We used to have a really strong office and commercial ecosystem, but now that office tenants are very much hybrid and working from home part-time, we really need people down here on a more regular basis.”

Bollmann said the Imaginarium is one piece of a larger plan for downtown. It’s also a place that could spark further growth for the community, one child at a time.

“Maybe it’ll spark that STEM here in Wausau where they might be that innovator that brings something new to our whole community,” she said.