ORLANDO, Fla. — Daytona Beach police have cleared the scene after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Fifth District Court of Appeal, officials said Thursday morning.
A search of the building at 300 Beach Street by Daytona Beach police, with the assistance of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, did not find any items of concern, police said.
Everyone had been evacuated from the building, but they were allowed to go back inside.
The threat came in via email, and Daytona Beach police said they contacted state and federal partners about the incident. It was consistent with a current trend of hoax bomb threats that have occurred nationwide, police said.