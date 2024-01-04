Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum News, and The Walt Disney Company announced Thursday that the ad-supported version of the Disney+ streaming service would be available in all Spectrum TV Select packages nationwide at no additional cost.

As part of the agreement, Charter video customers can enjoy Disney+ content — including movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programming — through the Xumo Stream Box or any other Disney+ supported device.

“With the launch of the Disney+ Basic offer, TV Select customers can now enjoy access to Disney’s popular streaming content as well as their high-quality linear TV channels, all included as part of one video package,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. “As the video industry continues to evolve, we are committed to including direct-to-consumer apps like Disney+ with Spectrum services while providing a simplified TV viewing experience through platforms such as the Xumo Stream Box. We are pleased to partner with Disney to further this goal to the benefit of our mutual customers.”

“The inclusion of Disney+ alongside a curated lineup of our TV channels brings the best of both worlds from Disney’s unrivaled entertainment portfolio to Charter’s video customers,” said Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. “Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximize value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser supported streaming services.”

Spectrum TV Select customers can learn more and activate their Disney+ Basic subscription by creating an account at no additional cost here, while those who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage their subscriptions to receive the full benefit of their Spectrum-provided service.

In addition to Disney+ Basic, Charter plans to include complimentary access to ESPN+ in its Spectrum TV Select Plus video package in the coming months. ESPN+ includes more than 30,000 exclusive live sports events, including exclusive UFC events, NHL live games, college sports from more than 20 conferences, international soccer, exclusive PGA TOUR LIVE coverage, Grand Slam tennis, international cricket, and more.

ESPN+ also gives fans exclusive access to on-demand original content, including popular series like Peyton’s Places, and the Places Universe shows, Man in the Arena, The Captain, Why Not Us and the entire library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.