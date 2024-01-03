MILWAUKEE — Health care workers from Planned Parenthood across the state of Wisconsin have formed a union, according to the Wisconsin Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals (WFNHP).

What You Need To Know Health care workers from Planned Parenthood across the state of Wisconsin have formed a union



The organization said the goal of the union is to provide workers with a “formal voice in shaping the conditions under which they work”



The president of WFNHP said that health care workers will vote soon in a union election and that there’s a hearing next week to determine the specifics



Workers had asked Planned Parenthood to recognize the union, but the organization opted to file for an election

The organization said the goal of the union is to provide workers with a “formal voice in shaping the conditions under which they work.”

“We proudly form this union to improve our ability to care for the patients we see each and every day. Collective bargaining will center our experience, expertise and passion from the frontlines to mold the way we deliver care,” said Andrea, a nurse practitioner and employee of five years, in the release. “I chose to provide health care at Planned Parenthood for a reason, and I’ve chosen to organize a union with my coworkers for that same reason: the patients, the work and the workers deserve the best.”

Officials called the union “groundbreaking” and said it was a “critical step towards fortifying the strength” of Planned Parenthood and organized labor in general. They said it will help caregivers enhance patient care, create a more supportive workplace and strengthen communities.

Planned Parenthood has faced political attacks in recent years, especially amid the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Planned Parenthood in September resumed offering abortions in the state after a ruling from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Diane Schlipper said state law permits consensual abortions.

Many organized labor groups across industries, such as the United Auto Workers Union, have also faced backlash as they fought for new labor deals.

Planned Parenthood is the latest group to attempt a union. The president of WFNHP said that health care workers will vote soon in a union election and that there’s a hearing next week to determine the specifics. Workers had asked Planned Parenthood to recognize the union based on majority support, but instead the organization opted to file for an election.