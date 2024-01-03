CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX’s first flight from Florida in 2024 will launch the Ovzon 3 mission to geosynchronous transfer orbit on Jan. 3.

The company will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:04 p.m. ET, with only a 10-minute launch window.

The next backup opportunity is on Jan. 4 with an 87-minute launch window opening at 4:47 p.m. ET.

The 45th Weather Squadron is giving a 90% chance of favorable conditions, with the only concern being the Thick Cloud Layers Rule.

Going into orbit

This Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, called B1076, has nine successful missions, excluding this one.



After the stage separation, the first-stage booster will land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

About the mission

Ordered in 2018 by Maxar Technologies, the small communications satellite from the Swedish/U.S. company Ovzon, will increase mobile broadband connectivity in underserved regions.

The new mid-size SSL-500 satellite, weighing 1,500 kg (3,306 lbs), will be equipped with a third party built central on-board processor (OBP) attached to high-performance steerable Ku-band beams.