KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Two Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies will not face charges for their roles in a 2022 deadly shooting.

State Attorney Andrew Bain made the announcement in a press conference Tuesday.

What You Need To Know Two Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies will not face charges for their roles in a 2022 deadly shooting



The shooting led to the death of Jayden Baez, who authorities say was suspected of shoplifting from a Target



Baez's family filed a lawsuit against the sheriff and the two deputies in May of 2023, which is still ongoing

The shooting happened in April 2022 in the parking lot of a Kissimmee Target.

Jayden Baez was shot and killed, while one other person was maimed and another was shot in the back after deputies fired at them through the windshield of a car.

Authorities say two suspects had shoplifted about $46 worth of pizza and Pokemon cards from the store. Target employees alerted the deputies who were conducting field training exercises in the parking lot, who later opened fire.

Bain said a grand jury reviewed evidence and witness testimony and found charges should not be filed against the officers.

“This is a tragic situation that has affected many families, individuals, law enforcement members and our community,” Bain said. “A young man has lost his life and his loved ones, along with the surviving victims and their families, are still grieving and hurting.”

Bain added that the grand jury will probably release a statement evaluating the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s use of force policies.

Baez’s family filed a lawsuit against the sheriff and the two deputies in May 2023.

The filing alleges that not only did deputies at the scene use excessive force, but that the sheriff’s office also falsified reports about the incident after the fact.

Attorney Mark NeJame, who represents the Baez family, says the only footage available from the incident is from a Target security camera.

It shows deputies attempting to block the shoplifting suspects’ vehicle and the driver, which was Baez at the time, trying to break through.

NeJame says he’s not surprised by the grand jury’s ruling.

“Why were they shooting in the back of the window, trying to shoot the driver, when they knew there was a passenger behind the driver?,” NeJame said. “It’s almost impossible to get an indictment against law enforcement. We know that. Historically, statistically, it almost never happens.”

While no charges were filed, NeJame says a statement from the grand jury could help their civil lawsuit.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez plans to hold his own press conference on the issue Wednesday morning.