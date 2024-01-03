SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Johnsonville, LLC announced the acquisition of its co-packer, Salm Partners, from Entrepreneurial Equity Partners.

What You Need To Know Johnsonville, LLC announced the acquisition of its co-packer, Salm Partners, from Entrepreneurial Equity Partners





Johnsonville did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition





Johnsonville said it plans to close its Meadowside plant in Sheboygan County by the end of 2024





Johnsonville said in a statement that all of its “390 Meadowside Members will have a position with Johnsonville through at least the end of June”

Salm Partners has two production plants in Denmark, Wis., where workers produce fully cooked sausage and hot dogs.

Johnsonville did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.

“We welcome Johnsonville as our new owner,” said Salm president Keith Lindsey. “We look forward to a continued strong partnership and working together to grow the ready-to-eat sausage category, providing a path to growth for all our partners.”

A Johnsonville spokesperson confirmed Salm Partners will “remain its own entity, with its current leadership and business model, operating as it does today.”

Johnsonville said in a statement as it shifts some of its ready-to-eat sausage production to Salm throughout the upcoming calendar year, there may be “some workforce adjustments.”

Johnsonville said it plans to close its Meadowside plant in Sheboygan County by the end of 2024.

Johnsonville said in a statement that all of its “390 Meadowside Members will have a position with Johnsonville through at least the end of June.” Johnsonville said those employees who stay with the company through June will receive a stay-on bonus.

Johnsonville CEO Don Fussner said the company will aim to keep as many employees as possible across production facilities — specifically its Sheboygan Falls production positions — when Meadowside production closes.

“While this acquisition is key to the long-term success of our [ready-to-eat] sausage business — and the larger fully cooked sausage category in general — it’s not lost on us how a plant closing is distressing for our members to hear. We value their contributions and expertise, and we are working diligently to retain as many of our valued members as we can in other roles here in Sheboygan Falls and across our manufacturing network,” Fussner said.

Johnsonville said its manufacturing facilities in Countryside and Riverside will remain fully operational.