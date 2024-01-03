A Newark, N.J., imam was shot outside a mosque early Wednesday morning, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

Officials could offer no additional information on the circumstances, any suspects or possible motives as of midday Wednesday.

The imam was shot outside Masjid Muhammad-Newark on South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6:16 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. He was then taken to a nearby hospital where he remains critically wounded.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who was elsewhere in Newark on Wednesday morning, and a civil rights organization identified the victim as Imam Hassan Sharif.

"At this point, we do not have any information about the perpetrators or motivations behind this incident, but I know law enforcement will provide updates as appropriate," Murphy said in a statement. "At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship."

The New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said they had no "information on the perpatrator's motive," but warned Muslims to remain vigilant.

"Imam Hassan Sharif is a beacon of leadership in his community and we are praying for his full and speedy recovery. We ask others to do the same," a CAIR-NJ spokesperson said in a statement. "As always, and irrespective of this specific incident, we advise all mosques to keep their doors open but remain cautious especially given the recent spike in anti-Muslim bigotry."

The national branch of CAIR, the largest Muslim civil rights group in the U.S., previously reported a massive spike in anti-Muslim and anti-Arab hate crimes since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Wednesday was not the first time the Newark mosque, founded in 1957, saw one of its leaders targeted by violence. In 1973, when it was known as Temple #25, its leader James Shabazz -- a major figure in the Nation of Islam -- was shot and killed in his driveway, according to a New York Times report at the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.