CLEVELAND — Giant Eagle said Wednesday it identified credit card skimmers at five Ohio locations, which could have been used to gain access to customer's payment card information.

In a press release, the chain said they found the skimmers between Nov. 3 and Nov. 9 at the following locations:

2801 N. High St. in Columbus

6300 Biddulph Rd. in Brooklyn

1825 Snow Rd. in Parma

4401 Mayfield Rd. in South Euclid

Giant Eagle said once the skimmers were identified, the device and PIN pads were removed, the register lanes were shut down and the skimmers were sent for analysis, which could take weeks to conclude. The chain said there were no other skimmers found at any other locations.

Giant Eagle believes the skimmers may have captured a handful of information from customers who used a card during their visit. Giant Eagle said since many customers tend to tap or insert their cards, many customers shouldn't be affected.

The chain said all potentially affected credit card providers and banks have been notified, and urged any concerned customers to monitor their account statements for fraudulent activity.