ORLANDO, Fla. — School may be out for the winter break in some districts, but new data show many kids are skipping school when class is in session.

Florida ranks third in the nation for student absences. Additionally, there’s concern over students who are chronically absent, which means they are missing at least 15 days of school.

To address the student absences, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida is working with parents and students to keep them on track throughout the year.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida CEO and President Jamie Merrill wants students to be in class so they can learn.

“Our focus is on creating a fun, safe space where they want to be, but they also they can’t be here if they don’t attend school,” said Merrill.

Data collected by the state show 21% of students missed 21 days, or more in 2022. Merrill believes kids might be skipping school as a result of lower grades.

She knows the magic of getting kids interested in learning doesn’t just happen inside the classroom, but outside as well.

“What actually creates their happiness? What actually creates their safe space? Engaging that and entertaining that so that they will want to complete their homework and continue to stay in school,” said Merrill.

That’s why Merrill and her team are working alongside parents and their kids, making sure each one is successful.

“If we see a child that’s falling behind in their studies or needing a little bit more support we can offer some of that one-on-one coaching so that they don’t feel uncomfortable or shy or not wanting to participate because of the fact that they’re not where they need to be,” said Merrill.

Rather than placing the blame for what’s causing this chronic absent epidemic, Merrill and her team are hoping to partner with students and their families to work to address the root causes of the problem.