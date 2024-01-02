LEXINGTON, Ky. — A downtown Richmond resource center is offering those who are in recovery, dealing with addiction or homeless a series of social and medical services.

What You Need To Know SPARK of Madison County is a group of advocates for recovery in the area



The site includes advocates and volunteers from drug-corp programs in Richmond



SPARK is encouraging 30 people to pledge $10.15 to their efforts. It's the birthday of director Laura Helvey's son, who passed away after a battle with addiction



The organization’s efforts are inspired by his and many others' stories

For almost three years, Felisha Centers has worked toward becoming a Casey's law advocate at recovery support group SPARK ministries. She went through a 25-year active addiction and has been in recovery now for five years.

Centers has transferred from Bluegrass Community and Technical College, completed a work studies program with Eastern Kentucky University and is now a Casey’s Law Advocate in Richmond. As someone from Madison County, she is dedicated to being a part of helpful services in the city.

“It's not a 9-to-5 thing; they call me [whenever] they have a question and say, 'Well, I was just wondering how this treatment thing was going to work,' and I answer the phone,” Centers said.

Centers said SPARK is a site where anyone on their journey to recovery can find support. That can be access to meals, food items for pets and essentials such as sanitary items, shoes and clothes. All are available to anyone.

While open five days a week every Tuesday or when possible, it offers special services such as signing up for insurance throughout the week and visits with mobile health professionals. That means regular testing and connections to treatment for people with hepatitis or HIV.

“If they're here that day, they can go ahead and see you for whatever it is you're positive for or whatever you have concerns about," Centers said. "It just makes it flow easier.”

SPARK of Madison County and its on-site location are funded by donations and occasional grants.

“If it wasn't for us, a lot more people would be without a way to meet their needs [and] their animals' needs," Centers said. "We wish that we could do a lot more.”

Centers said she will continue creating initiatives to make SPARK ministries a welcoming and useful place for the needs of the community.