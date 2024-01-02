ORLANDO, Fla. — The family of Sandra Lemire says her body has been found by independent dive team, Sunshine State Sonar. The nonprofit was launched in 2022 and the group says it has recovered seven bodies since then.

Lemire, was 47 years old when she went missing in May of 2012, was driving to Kissimmee to meet a man she met online, according to Orlando Police at the time.

On Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a minivan and remains were recovered in a pond near Walt Disney World. That same day, the volunteer group “Sunshine State Sonar” launched by Mike Sullivan, posted on social media that they were the ones who found the vehicle and that they believe the body belongs to Sandra Lemire.

Members of Lemire’s family have also confirmed the discovery.

FHP investigators said Sunshine State Sonar located the van in that pond near Disney and reached out to them, which led to the vehicle and human remains being recovered from the pond.

In a statement released to Spectrum News, Lemire’s son, Timothy Lemire, Jr., stressed how he never lost hope throughout the many years since his mother went missing.

“You just can’t lose hope and I almost did,” he said. “But the Sunshine State Sonar did and amazing job solving this case. Without them, none of this would have been possible.”

Investigators said the medical examiner’s office still has to confirm the identity of the remains. They said they are also working to determine when the crash happened.