NEW YORK CITY — Gov. Greg Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to Democrat-led cities all over the country — including New York City — as part of his controversial Operation Lone Star border security initiative. Now, through a new executive order, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has placed restrictions on when and where migrants can arrive.

Adams’ executive order took effect the Friday before New Year’s weekend. The order requires that buses arrive only between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., and that a 32-hour notice be given beforehand. Bus drivers must also describe which migrants have arrived in the last 90 days, how many will likely seek emergency shelter once they arrive, and whether they were traveling alone or with a family, the New York Times reports. New York City is required to provide shelter to those who ask, according to a court decree.

Bus companies that defy the order can face misdemeanor charges that could result in three months in jail and a $500 fine for individuals and $2,000 for corporations. Buses could also be impounded.

Since the executive order took effect, migrants are now being dropped off in neighboring New Jersey.

The office of the mayor of Secaucus has spoken out against Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing tactics.

“Perhaps the requirements Mayor Adams put in place are too stringent and are resulting in unexpected consequences as it seems the bus operators have figured out a loophole in the system in order to ensure the migrants reach their final destination, which is New York City,” said Mayor John Gonnelli of Secaucus in a statement Sunday.

According to the New York Times, 13 buses carrying about 450 migrants have arrived in New Jersey since Dec. 30.

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott continues to treat asylum seekers like political pawns, and is instead now dropping families off in surrounding cities and states in the cold, dark of night with train tickets to travel to New York City, just like he has been doing in Chicago in response to their similar executive order,“ said Kayla Mamalek, Mayor Adams' deputy press secretary.

The buses, mainly from Texas, had chaperones on board to help migrants reroute to New York City.