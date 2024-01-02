TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s legislative session begins on Jan. 9, with more than 100 bills filed and ready for review.

Three central bills address property insurance, ballot boxes and abortion.

House Bill 1017 would create a new property insurance commission with six appointed members. The bill would make it harder for insurance companies to leave the state by claiming insolvency, and it would prohibit insurance companies from using certain defenses to deny claims.

Another bill, SB 190, would provide additional security to ballot boxes across Florida. A law enforcement officer would need to be present at all times as a ballot box moves from a voting precinct, where ballots are cast, to the supervisor of elections office, where they are counted.

A third bill, SB 34, would better define penalties for providers that perform abortions in Florida. Any doctor, health care provider or person who performs or assists in an abortion outside of one allowed by Florida law would be guilty of a third-degree felony, carrying a fine of up to $5,000 and five years in prison.

Lawmakers will have until March 8, when the session ends, to push bills through.