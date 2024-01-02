EAST TAMPA, Fla. — A new procurement program is scheduled to launch in January to create an ecosystem to support small businesses.

The H.O.P.E. (Hiring Opportunities for Procurement in East Tampa) program helps minority-owned contractors in securing contracts and expanding their businesses.

Supplier diversity is a proactive procurement strategy that encourages organizations to include underrepresented minority-owned businesses in their supply base.

More than 200 business owners have participated in business readiness programs at the CDC of Tampa.

Lakendria Robinson is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategist who has helped hundreds of local businesses secure major contracts. Her expertise was invaluable when Tampa businesses were preparing for Super Bowl 55 in Tampa three years ago.

Robinson is the CEO of The Orenda Collective and states that this work has a significant impact both socially and economically.

“What we find is when you are intentionally invested in providing opportunities for Black and Hispanic and other minority companies to thrive in the area, you're giving them an opportunity to create a sustainable future, not only for their family, but also provide an outlet for those companies to be introduced to larger corporations who just may not know these businesses exist.”

The Hope Program is a new collaboration between Fifth Third Bank, the CDC of Tampa, the Black Business Investment Fund, the Florida Small Business Development Center, Tampa Bay Black Business Investment Corporation and The Orenda Collective. The program aims to assist small businesses in East Tampa to gain visibility and recognition.

“We're able to put more dollars into the community,” said Robinson. “We're able to rise up these businesses, and our community just flourishes when everyone has the same goal of supporting each other.”

Justine Foster is the CEO of Just Us Productions, a mobile business and party entertainment service.

After connecting with Robinson, she says she’s been able to connect to corporate buyers like Visit Tampa Bay, one of the largest organizations for destination marketing.

“So we provide mobile music karaoke services,” said Foster. “What we're most known for is our magic mirror photo booth.”

Since launching in 2019 with the latest photo booth technology, Foster's business has been scaling up, amassing over 100 five-star reviews.

“We are known for bringing the party, bringing a one-of-a-kind experience from making sure that every guest present there is leaving with a deeply memorable special occasion,” she added.

“The passion that she has for her entertainment service company really stood out to me,” said Robinson.

Robinson says she sees great potential in Foster, who has incorporated everything she has learned to benefit her business, including networking with corporate buyers, following up, and attending network events and business presentations via social media.

“One thing I’ve learned with working with Lakendria is that it’s not about who you know, it’s about who knows you and the people who know you are going to speak highly of you if you do good business.”

Foster says promoting a brand is a task in itself for all small business owners.

“So the No. 1 thing I want to say to people who are starting a business, small business owners, do not give up. Get yourself up and out of your house and believe in yourself,” she said. “Talk to different people, get you a mentor-mentee via mentee, and make sure that whatever you do, you truly put your best foot forward and show up in your fullness.”

Foster emphasizes that a small business’s net worth lies within its network, making it a long-term investment that can benefit the brand in the future.