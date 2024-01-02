UPDATE: 1/2/2024

Rochester police have released the identity of the man who they say caused the fiery crash that turned deadly early on New Year's Day.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said information discovered by the investigation points to Michael Avery, 35, of Syracuse. Smith says Avery died on Monday from his injuries and he has not yet been scientifically identified; however, they are working to confirm that information.

Police say Avery traveled to Rochester on Dec. 27 and checked into the WoodSpring Suites in the town of Greece. On Dec. 29, he is alleged to have rented the Ford Expedition involved in the crash from an agency at the Rochester Airport. According to Smith, Avery then proceeded to purchase multiple gas containers and gasoline from different locations in Monroe County on Dec. 30.

On Jan 1., shortly before 1 a.m., Smith says Avery was driving the rented SUV eastbound on West Ridge Road near the Kodak Center where two Rochester police officers were stopping traffic to allow concertgoers to cross the street. It was at that time that police say Avery sped up, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and appears to have driven intentionally toward the pedestrian crossing.

Police say Avery then struck a rideshare vehicle with two passengers in the back seat that was leaving the venue's parking lot. This, according to police led to the deaths of those two rideshare passengers and the explosion of the Ford Expedition that would eventually claim Avery's life. At least nine pedestrians were injured as a result of the crash, police say.

"They were expecting to be ringing in the New Year and have a good time, but instead we now have individuals who are going to be burying family members and we have people who have now life-altering injuries because of the choices that this suspect made," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said.

A search warrant executed on the hotel room rented by Avery did not turn up any evidence of a motive for Avery's actions, investigators say, and there was no suicide note found as reported by some national news outlets. A search of Avery's personal vehicle found at the Rochester Airport also did not turn up any evidence of a motive.

Conversations with Avery's family has led investigators to believe that Avery was suffering from a possible undiagnosed mental health issue, they say.

Chief Smith says police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident or that it was part of any larger plot. He says they have not discovered any information that would suggest the crime was motivated by any political or social ideology.

The investigation is ongoing and police say anyone with information is asked to call the RPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157 or email MajorCrimes@CityOfRochester.gov.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Federal Bureau of Investigations is assisting in an investigation into a New Year's early morning motor vehicle crash that killed two people and left another two fighting for their lives.

The crash and a subsequent massive vehicle fire occurred at around 12:50 a.m. on West Ridge Road as about 1,000 people were leaving a concert at the Kodak Center, Rochester Police said.

Police say a Ford Expedition and a Mitsubishi Outlander collided within the vicinity of a parking lot area. Two passengers in the Mitsubishi died.

The driver of the Expedition was in critical condition, as was a person who, like multiple pedestrians, was struck by the vehicles while crossing the street, police said. The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken in for treatment and expected to survive.

"We are continuing to work with our federal partners, including the FBI, to learn exactly what led to this crash," Rochester police said.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire in the Expedition, police said. At least 12 gas canisters were found around the wreck, police said.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Jeannie McBride confirmed the FBI Buffalo Field Office is assisting with the probe.

"I know that the community will have lots of questions... as it relates to this," Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said. "I ask them to stay tuned...we want to be as transparent as possible."

Police ask that anyone with information call 911.

The band moe., which played at the Kodak Center on Sunday, released a statement, saying, in part: “Last night’s events outside the Kodak Center have left us all in profound shock and sadness. On a night that was meant for celebration and togertherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding.”