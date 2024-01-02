ORLANDO, Fla. — Construction is set to begin in parts of Downtown Orlando Tuesday night, prompting traffic changes.

What You Need To Know A new construction project is geared towards updating roads around the downtown area



The project will displace the Black Lives Matter mural on Rosalind Avenue



A local bicycle rider hopes that it increases safety

Orlando’s Downtown Infrastructure and Quick Build project will focus on transportation infrastructure work that will aim to increase safety in the downtown area.

The total project is estimated to cost $960,000, with a focus on Rosalind Avenue.

For over a decade, Patrick Panza has biked through Downtown Orlando to get to work, noticing more and more traffic recently.

“Pretty busy, not too bad, though. I think a lot of people expect to see bicyclists here, so it helps out a lot,” Panza said while on his bike.

He actually turned his passion into a job, serving as the Programs Coordinator for the nonprofit Bike/Walk Central Florida. It's another reason why he’s happy to see changes coming to Rosalind aAvenue as part of the Quick Build Infrastructure Project.

“We are continually talking to them about how we can help make this a safer area for those who bike, walk and roll, whether that is education or infrastructure improvements like they are planning here, it is definitely a constant conversation that they are very engaged in,” said Panza.

As part of this project, three areas along the road will have bend ins, providing greater separation between cars and the bike lane while providing additional visibility:

Rosalind Ave. and Church St.

Rosalind Ave. and Washington St.

Magnolia Ave. and Concord St.

Eight locations will have artistic bulb-outs and crosswalks installed:

Orange Ave. near Central Blvd.

Intersection of Orange Ave. and Robinson St.

Intersection of Orange Ave. and Concord St.

Intersection of Rosalind Ave. and Jackson St.

Intersection of Rosalind Ave. and Church St.

Intersection of Rosalind Ave. and Washington St.

Intersection of Magnolia Ave. and Amelia St.

Intersection of Magnolia Ave. and Concord St.

Panza is excited to see work get started.

“Any improvements that come to the area is a win for the people that either live here or work here or visit here,” said Panza.

As part of the project, the city will also resurface Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street, impacting the current Black Lives Matter mural.

A city staff member provided this statement: “While this mural is impacted, reaffirming our commitment to equity and diversity is an important effort of the city’s and we’re committed to incorporating this collective commitment to inclusion into the new mural artwork that will be installed at the intersection of Rosalind Ave and Washington St. as part of the project. Like the creation of the previous mural, our intent is to engage the community in this process.

The city shared that more murals will be added, and that the new mural located near Central Ave and Rosalind Ave, part of the city’s Lake Eola Park expansion project, is also focused on showcasing Orlando’s diversity and the city’s commitment to meaningful change.

Five intersection murals are planned for the following locations:

Orange Ave and Pine St

Orange Ave and Central Blvd

Orange Ave and Washington St

Orange Ave and Church St

Rosalind Ave and Washington St

Work is slated to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and will impact Rosalind for the next two weeks. The city aims to have the entire project completed by March.