Federal prosecutors on Tuesday unsealed an updated indictment against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez which accuses the longtime Democratic lawmaker of accepting gifts in exchange for aiding Qatar.

The rewritten indictment alleges that Menendez introduced a member of the Qatari royal family and principal in a company with ties to the government of Qatar to a New Jersey businessman before the company invested millions of dollars in the businessman's real estate project.

No new charges were added against Menendez, who already faces charges that he took bribes of cash, a luxury car and gold bars in exchange for aiding a trio of New Jersey businessmen and advancing the causes of the government of Egypt. Menendez and his co-defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty to those charges. The allegations involving Qatar occurred from 2021 through 2023, the indictment said.

The latest version of the indictment against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court did not identify the member of the Qatari royal family, but it said the individual was a principal of the Qatari Investment Co.

The indictment said the Qatari investor then considered and negotiated a multimillion-dollar investment in the real estate project planned by Fred Daibes, one of three businessmen charged in the indictment along with the senator and his wife. All of them have pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment, Menendez accepted cash and gold bars in exchange for seeking to induce the Qatari Investment Co. to invest with Daibes, including by taking actions favorable to the government of Qatar.

The indictment said that while the Qatari Investment Co. was considering its investment in the real estate development owned by Daibes, Menendez made multiple public statements supporting the government of Qatar and then provided them to Daibes so he could share them with the Qatari investor and a Qatari government official.

"Menendez provided Daibes with these statements so that Daibes could share them with the Qatari Investor and a Qatari government officials associated with the Qatari Investment Company," the indictment reads.

