OHIO — Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, will resign from Congress, effective Jan. 21, 2024, in order to take the position as president of Youngstown State University, according to a letter from Michael Peterson, chair of the school's board of trustees.

In the letter, Peterson said this is "paving the way for him to begin his presidency this month."

"With his contract indicating he would start prior to March 15, 2024 we are excited to have him on campus earlier than anticipated," the letter reads. "In the meantime, Bill will continue to visit campus as often as his schedule allows to continue meeting with students, faculty and staff. Bill brings a commitment to advancing our institution's mission, and we eagerly anticipate the contributions he and his wife LeeAnn will make to our community."

The loss of Johnson, especially after the departures of Kevin McCarthy and George Santos, will further narrow the already-slim Republican majority in the House.

Johnson could not be reached for comment.