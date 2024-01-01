In the wake of the holiday season, liquor stores are witnessing a merry surge in sales as revelers continue the celebration beyond Christmas. The story emphasizes the joyous atmosphere and the need for safety during these festive times.

Milton Ripe, owner of Albany Wine & Spirits, expresses the ongoing holiday spirit.

"It's really beginning to look a lot like Christmas," Ripe said. "Everywhere we go, people are opening wine and spirits."

Ripe, dressed in a dapper tuxedo, attributes the considerable increase in sales to people enjoying responsibly, with business soaring by 70% compared to the previous year.

Reflecting on the top sellers at his store as the New Year approaches, Ripe reveals that New Year's Eve stands out as the peak sales day for liquor stores.

"Tito's has been really hot, Barilla's Prosecco and those types of champagnes have been really hot," he notes, highlighting the popularity of celebratory drinks like mimosas.

Having acquired the store just a year ago, Ripe credits his success to competitive pricing and a commitment to meeting customer demand promptly.

"I dropped my prices to stamp out the competition," he said. "When customers come in, tell me what they need, I order it, and the next day or a couple of days, everybody's happy."

As the holiday season peaks, Mike Sweeney from Triple-A urges caution and emphasizes the importance of safety amid celebrations. With over 200 drunk-driving-related fatalities reported in 2020, according to the National Highway and Safety Administration, Sweeney advises revelers to plan a safe way home.

"Enjoy your holiday, but don't hurt anybody else," he warns, advocating for affordable options like designated drivers or ride-sharing services.

In a final note, Sweeney underlines the potential consequences of impaired driving.

"Getting a drunk driving arrest on your record not only ruins your life but could potentially hurt somebody else or ruin somebody else's family's life," he said.