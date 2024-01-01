ORLANDO, Fla. — We are starting the new year with a busy and exciting day for sports fans as the city of Orlando prepares to welcome thousands of people expected to flood the stands at Camping World Stadium and the streets of downtown to see the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl kicking off Monday afternoon.

In just a few hours thousands of fans will fill the streets of Orlando as they start to make their way to the see the Iowa Hawkeyes and Tennessee Volunteers teams facing off at the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl began as the Tangerine Bowl in 1947 and it is the seventh-oldest collegiate bowl game in the country. The game has remained a New Year’s Day tradition since 1987 except in years when the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Thousands of fans come from all over the country for the game, and that means crowds and a lot of traffic in the area, which translates into a huge economic impact on local businesses in the city of Orlando.

Earlier this week Spectrum News 13 talked to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer about what this game represents for the city in terms of revenue.

“Huge economic impact. These two bowl games will have at least a hundred thousand visitors, a hundred million dollar worth of economic impact,” Dyer said.

The game kicks off Monday at 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium. If you plan to attend, make sure to leave your house with plenty of time to avoid crowds and traffic on your way as officials expect hundreds of thousands will be attending.

There’s still more to come for sports fans as the Pro Bowl returns to Orlando next month.