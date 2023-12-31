You could roll into the new year with some big bucks, if you're a good guesser.
The Powerball jackpot has increased to $810 million after no one hit the big jackpot on Saturday night’s drawing. The next drawing is New Year’s Day, when the lucky winner has the option to take home a cash prize estimated at $408.9 million.
Monday night is officially the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
While there was no big jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, at least one Texan is much richer. A ticket worth $2 million sold in the Houston area.
Saturday night’s winning numbers were white balls 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and red Powerball 7. The Power Play multiplier was 4X.
The big jackpot winner can choose between an estimated $810 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $408.9 million. Both options are before taxes.