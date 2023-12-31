ORLANDO, Fla. — As the city of Orlando plans to welcome thousands of people downtown for the Orange Ball Drop, some are helping people prepare to celebrate New Year's Eve at home.
Melissa Franz, a TNT Fireworks tent contractor, set up shop days in advance, hoping to get a head start on sales.
What You Need To Know
- Law enforcement plans to welcome thousands of people to downtown Orlando for the Orange Ball Drop on Church Street
- The overall fireworks industry reported they saw a $2.3 billion in revenue from individual sales in 2022 alone and they expect more record numbers this year
- Melissa Franz, TNT Firework Tent Contractor, sets up her tent twice a year for extra revenue
She says there are two holidays that bring in extra money for her, the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.
“This is my second time here... and I think I’ll be here again for the Fourth,” she said.
As of mid-morning on New Year’s Eve, Melissa says they’ve made 25 to 30 sales. They ordered three pallets of fireworks, which is 45 boxes.
For Melissa, it’s more personal. She says it’s fun seeing kids’ faces light up.
“It’s nice hearing about everybody’s tradition for the new year,” she said. “Some people come in just for sparklers for the kids. Some people just want a couple cakes, it’s easy, light it (and) 20, 25 shots go off.”
She hopes that her tent is not only a place to buy fireworks but a tradition for families on New Year’s Eve.