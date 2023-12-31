LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people in the Commonwealth rang in 2024 early. Louisville's Logan Street Market held its “Noon Year’s Eve” party for those who don’t want to stay up late to celebrate.

What You Need To Know Louisville's Logan Street Market held its “Noon Year’s Eve” party for people who don’t want to stay up late to celebrate



Organizers said the celebration lets families celebrate the holiday but also allows them to go to bed at a reasonable time



The party had a DJ, balloons, party favors and a countdown leading up to noon



This marked the first year Logan Street Market held the party

"I think it's really cool we get these things that go like this," said Audrey Scharringhausen, attendee and vendor. "We get to pop balloons; we get these glow sticks. I think it's awesome, and I think it's really fun."

Scharringhausen, 9, runs her own jewelry company and has sold products in the market; however, she has other goals for 2024.

"I hope to get better at reading in my school," she said.

“[For] a lot of us older people that have kids, it's kind of hard for us to get out and celebrate," said Bree Scharringhausen, Audrey's mother.

This year marked the first time Logan Street Market held the party. Organizers said they heard of the event in other places and took inspiration to host their own. Activities included a selfie station, glow sticks and light-up glasses and a DJ.

"It's just a fun way to ring in the new year but a little bit earlier, for those including myself who can't make it 'til midnight," said Kristen Zoeller, event organizer.

The Scharringhausen family has one last item on its list before the clock strikes midnight.

"My mom saw this on TikTok; she said, 'Open all the back doors and open every door; then you let the old year out, and then you let the new year in,'" Audrey said. "That's what we'll do."

Other parties happening across the Commonwealth Sunday night include Fourth Street Live!'s event in Louisville, which commences at 8 p.m.