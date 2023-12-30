DELAND, Fla.— Cold temperatures across Central Florida have activated several shelters to open doors overnight. As shelters hope to serve those in need, data shows some of those seeking help may be doing so for the very first time.

What You Need To Know According to officials, homelessness in Volusia County is up 17% compared to last year



This is higher than the national average, as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates homelessness across the country is up by 12%



A handful of people at a Deland shelter say they have only been homeless for about a year or so, some blaming the cost of living

Kenny McBride spent his Friday evening at The Neighborhood Center’s location dubbed, “The Bridge.” He’s been coming by for services for a while now, but life is much different for him than just over a year ago.

McBride went to film school and wants to move forward with his film career, but he says circumstances from the past year and a half have left him without a home.

“I had some people that tried to help me and I screwed that up,” said McBride. “I’m not perfect, but I’m pretty sure things are going to get better.”

McBride says his biggest barrier to getting an apartment right now is the cost of living.

Data from Zillow shows while apartment prices in DeLand are down from last year, the median cost of rent is still over $1,800.

McBride estimates he’ll need at least $2,000 in the bank to finally get a spot to live.

“If I get that chance, I’m going to do what I can to make sure I don’t lose that apartment. But right now, it’s 50/50. It’s going to take a while,” he said.

Shelter officials say homeless rates in Volusia County are up 17% from last year, which is higher than the national average.

“We’re seeing families that we’ve never seen before walk in for basic rental services, for our food pantry, for our shelter services, for our housing services — That we would have never thought would have been walking through our doors before,” said Waylan Niece, Chief Operating Officer at The Neighborhood Center Of West Volusia.

McBride says he’s been living on the street. He has a tent, but says belongings like that are prone to being stolen and he’s been robbed before.

As 2023 comes to a close, he’s trying to keep his head up. As any good film maker knows, every story has its downturns. But he hopes 2024 will unveil his character arc and triumph.