TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Next weekend, thousands of people will descend on Tarpon Springs for the 118th annual Epiphany celebration. In the Greek Orthodox faith, the event commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ.

What You Need To Know The 118th annual Epiphany celebration takes place in Tarpon Springs on Jan. 6



Up to 20,000 people attend each year



On Saturday, young men participating in the cross dive positioned their dinghies on Spring Bayou

Tarpon Springs is home to the largest epiphany festival in the country, with up to 20,000 people attending each year. A highlight of the annual event is the throwing of the cross at Spring Bayou. The young man who retrieves the cross is said to be blessed and receives a year of good luck.

Participating in the cross dive is a rite of passage for Greek teenage boys, like Hayden McGee. He’s been going to Epiphany since he was three years old. This year, McGee is finally old enough to dive for the cross.

“Every year I’ve watched people I know - whether it’s cousins or friends’ older brothers, people like that - dive,” he said. “It’s a big part of our culture.”

Epiphany is also a big part of McGee’s family. His grandfather, Bill Paskalakis, made the cross for four decades. Paskalakis was the wood shop teacher at Tarpon Springs High School, which is where he began making the cross. After Paskalakis’ death in 2010, the responsibility was passed down to McGee’s godfather, Nicholas Souder.

One day, McGee will take over making the cross. This year, however, he has his eyes on retrieving it. McGee said he’s excited but nervous to dive for the cross. Regardless, it just means a lot to him to be part of it.

“Even if I don’t win, it wouldn’t be a big deal whatsoever because the waters are still blessed,” McGee said. “I’m just excited to dive in general. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose. There is no losing.”

On Saturday morning, the divers positioned the small boats they’ll jump from on Spring Bayou next weekend. Among the fleet is a boat bearing Paskalakis’ name, in honor of his contributions to Epiphany.

“It’s really special to me and my family,” McGee said. “Making the cross for so long, it feels like our family’s just recognized and it really brings a sense of community.”

The 118th Epiphany officially kicks off on Friday, Jan. 5 with the Blessing of the Fleet at the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks, followed by the cross dive on Saturday morning.