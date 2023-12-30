As we head into the new year, fireworks are bound to happen. Protect your furry pals by being mindful of how distressing fireworks can be, according to The Vets.
Here’s a list of safety tips to protect your pets this New Year’s Day.
- If applicable, it would help if your pet is already micro-chipped with your current contact information. Microchips are helpful in the event your pet wants to bolt due to being startled from the loud noises.
- Be sure to minimize sound and light by closing all curtains and playing calming music at a low volume.
- Tire your pet out before the fireworks commence. Dog with pent-up energy are more prone to react strongly. Exercise also releases endorphins, the “happy” hormones, in your furry friend.
- Toys can also serve as a distraction during this high-stress event.
- Medication can also aid pets during the stress of fireworks. Anxiety-reducing drug can help relieve symptoms and fear of the fireworks sounds. You are recommended to consult your vet for a suitable treatment for your pet. This includes home remedies such as Benadryl or Xanax that could potentially pose as danger to your pet without proper instruction.
Ultimately, fireworks can't be completely avoided during this time, but if possible, the Human Society of the United States recommends animal-friendly alternatives such as laser shows or drone displays.