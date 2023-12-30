LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The final day of 2023 is here, and thousands will ring in the new year in downtown Louisville. Fourth Street Live! is ready for its New Year’s Eve party, which officials said will be Louisville's biggest.

Fourth Street Live! was empty Saturday, but by Sunday night, it is expected to be full of New Year's Eve partygoers. The event will include a ball drop, champagne toast and live music including a band and DJ, said Sean Crofton, Fourth Street Live! director of operations. Preparation has been ongoing for months.

“This last week has been the big-picture stuff, making sure everything's set up ... making sure all the lights work and the motors work for the drop," Crofton said.

The ball was put up just after Thanksgiving, and it may look familiar, as it was used as its Christmas tree topper. Right before midnight, Crofton said, depending on the weather, around 2,000 people will count down the new year.

The event is free and open to the public, but VIP packages can be purchased online or at the door. The party will start at 8 p.m.

As soon as this year’s party is over, Crofton said, planning will begin for the 2024-25 event, with the hopes of making it even bigger and better.