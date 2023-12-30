COVINGTON, Ky. — According to a Civic Science poll, nearly one-third of the U.S. will attend a New Year's Eve party. One local option for Covington residents will take place at Braxton Brewing Company, set to host its fourth annual celebration Sunday evening, Dec. 31, from 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Jake Rouse, CEO and owner of Braxton Brewing Co., said he's proud of his business's growth over the last eight years, along with the fact it can host fun events. Having opened in 2015, Rouse said his business is all about uniting the community.

“We're all about trying to create those experiences that match time and place along with our products," Rouse said.

Braxton Brewing Co. is one of several businesses hosting an event in Covington for New Year's Eve. Rouse said his celebration will have a unique, laid-back vibe, and about 350 people are expected to attend.

"There are going to be some really fancy parties around town," he said. "Ours is going to be a lot more fun ... a lot of people creating that tempo and that experience for people to enjoy."

The event will also include photo booths and unlimited pizza. According to the company, about 90% of tickets have been sold, making for a packed house.

"We're excited for Sunday night," Rouse said. "It's going to be a blast."