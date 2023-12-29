CARY, N.C. — If luxury is your modus operandi, then driving an electric vehicle from a new dealership in Cary may be the right move for you.

Vinfast, a Vietnam-based electric vehicle manufacturer, opened its first American car dealership with the Leith Automotive Group on Thursday.

“We are the first dealer group to get this Vinfast and we are super excited about it,” said McMillen Daniel, a salesman for Leith working at the new lot.

“I’ve always been a big car guy,” he said.

Earlier this summer, the Vietnamese company sent representatives to join state diplomats and politicians to break ground on a future plant that will employ 7,500 workers in Chatham County.

The first day of business breaks a trend from big-name EV makers like Tesla, which prided itself on selling cars straight from a factory and cut out the middleman.

Instead, this symbolizes a shift in a seller’s blueprint to partner with a local dealership in hopes of bolstering sales.

“The VF8+ starts around $51K, I believe,” Daniel said.

The car is full of modern amenities such as bluetooth, driver alerts and braking assist.

Dealership general manager David Coyle said they will be meeting a market demand on two fronts: luxury and environmentally friendly transportation.

“This area has strong EV sales—especially for the luxury brands. With the factory being built just 20 minutes away, we are projecting to have a huge success in this region,” Coyle said.

It’s another reason the 27-year-old Daniel enjoys his craft.

“Getting to interact with people," he said. "I like getting to meet new people every day — hear stories, learn about their life and help getting them into a new vehicle."

The North Carolina Department of Transportation recorded more than 70,000 zero-emission vehicles registered in the state as of early October.