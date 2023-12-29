SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Cold temperatures are expecting to arrive in Central Florida this weekend.

Seminole County says the Goldsboro Rescue Mission in Sanford will be open Saturday night.

All the cots, blankets, food and heaters were brought to the facility on Thursday. Everything will be set up by Saturday afternoon. Executive director Chris Ham predicts 10-20 people will come in the first night of the cold shelter being open.

Cold shelters in the county activate when temperatures hit 40 degrees or below and will be there for four or more hours.

Belinda Holloway knows what it’s like to be homeless on a cold winter night.

“You have to find a place where no one will bother you,” Holloway said. “You need somewhere it's safe, where you can use a bathroom.”

Currently Holloway is one of the 100 already staying at Rescue Mission.

After working as a pharmaceutical tech for 30 years Holloway says she had to take care of her dying mother who she lost in September of last year. She says it was the same day the Queen of England died.

Before her mother's passing, Holloway drained her savings and retirement accounts. She found herself going from a home with her mother to an extended stay hotel, living out of her PT Cruiser following her mother's death, then the streets and now at the Rescue Mission.

“They Ubered me from Volusia County to here,” she recalls. “Then I have learned about the Rescue Mission by staying here.”

For the past seven months she’s been living inside the Rescue Mission’s walls. One wall inside has information on affordable housing. Another has jobs posted and another has computers lined up for people to use for resume building and job applications.

“The first time I was out there I was on the streets too and finding a place to sleep and finding a safe place to sleep is the hardest thing,” Holloway said.

Aside from trying to keep warm, she hopes the job search heats up too. In the past seven months, Holloway says she’s not only updated her resume, but has applied for 200 jobs and has only worked for 11 days at a call center.

For 11 days she was at a call center, but admits she wasn’t very tech savvy and couldn’t retain everything she needed too quick enough. She was suppose to train for four weeks.

On Saturday night the cold shelter will be activating. Holloway hopes others take advantage of all it has to offer aside from heat inside its walls.

Other cold shelters are ready to be activated if they are needed, but their locations are not public at this time because the county doesn’t want folks going to a place that's closed. Depending for instance, if an apartment building loses power, then a shelter near it will activate.