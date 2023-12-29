WORCESTER, Mass. – The owners of the popular Kenmore Diner in Worcester are retiring as the restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary. The diner will remain open, but under new ownership.
Owners James and Pauline Yantsides took over the diner in 1974. They said it had been closed for two years prior and was a lot to get it back up and running, but they're glad they did.
James said between their building being demolished after the cold storage warehouse fire next door in 1999 and most recently dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, they've been through a lot as a business, but are happy to make it to 50 years.
Both said they'll miss the customers most.
“We’ve had some really great customers,” Pauline said. “It’s like family. It’s emotional, it’s mixed feelings. We are happy and sad, but we’ll be visiting and see the people again.”
The two plan on traveling to visit family in Greece and Cyprus. Their last day at Kenmore is Jan. 15th.